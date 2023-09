4 Preeminent Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Wake of the Nasdaq Bear Market Dip

From time to time, Wall Street is known to test the resolve of investors. This occurred during the quickest bear market decline in history (the COVID-19 crash), as well as in 2022, which saw the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) lose 33% of its value.However, time has a way of healing all wounds on Wall Street -- at least when it comes to the major stock indexes. Thus far in 2023, the Nasdaq Composite has rallied 33%, as of the closing bell on Aug. 29. Yet even with this stellar rally, the Nasdaq remains 13% below its November 2021 record-closing high.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel