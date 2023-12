4 Preeminent Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Wake of the Nasdaq Bear Market Dip

All things considered, 2023 has been an incredibly strong year for equities. All three major stock indexes have notably rallied from their 2022 bear market lows, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) leading the charge (up 36% as of the closing bell on Nov. 29).But even with this rally, the iconic Nasdaq Composite remains 11% below its record-closing high set two years earlier.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel