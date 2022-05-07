4 Real Estate Investments That Could Accelerate Your Retirement

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The tumbling stock market and troubling inflation levels might have those in Gen X and younger wondering if retirement can ever happen. But it can if you play your cards right and stay in the game for the long run. In this case, the game is investing.For starters, max out on your IRAs and 401(k)s and leave them in stocks and funds with risk levels appropriate to the time you have until retirement. It's conventional wisdom that stocks reward those who buy well and stick with it, and who don't try to time the market.The wisdom is right: From 1972 to 2021 the S&P 500 -- which represents about 80% of the total market's value -- has provided an annualized return of 9.4%.Continue reading