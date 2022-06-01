|
4 Reason to Buy Zoom Video Communications, 1 Reason to Sell
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) posted its first-quarter earnings report on May 23. The online video conferencing company's revenue rose 12% year-over-year to $1.07 billion, which matched analysts' expectations. Its adjusted net income declined 21% to $316 million, or $1.03 per share, which still beat analysts' expectations by $0.16.Zoom's headline numbers were mixed, but its growth seems to be stabilizing in a post-lockdown world. Let's review four reasons to buy Zoom -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it can bounce back.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
