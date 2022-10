4 Reasons Buying Qualcomm Near its 52-Week Low Is a No-Brainer

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of semiconductor giant Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are down 34% year-to-date, and now hover near their 52-week low. But the company looks like one of the market's most interesting buying opportunities at these levels. A growing presence in multiple end markets that are bursting with potential and an attractive valuation make buying Qualcomm near its 52-week low look like a no-brainer. Qualcomm is best known for its Snapdragon chips, which go into both Apple's iPhones and Samsung's Android phones, and the handset market makes up 56% of its current revenue. While this is a massive and lucrative market, it can be cyclical, and as semiconductors go into more devices than ever before, it makes sense for Qualcomm to take its capabilities to new markets and diversify its revenue streams. That's why Qualcomm's expanded presence in the automotive market makes a lot of sense. Qualcomm just held an investor day emphasizing its automotive strategy at the Classic Car Club of Manhattan, where it announced that its pipeline of design wins for its Snapdragon "digital chassis" now stands at $30 billion, up from $19 billion at the end of the quarter that ended in June. This is up from $13 billion at the company's 2021 investor day. The future could be even better. Qualcomm says that it sees the total addressable market for its automotive products as $100 billion. As more vehicles feature advanced and autonomous driving, digital cockpits, and other features that require advanced semiconductors, Qualcomm foresees the Qualcomm content per vehicle ranging from $200 for a more economic vehicle to $3,000 or more for a higher-end model.