4 Reasons Cathie Wood's $2,000 Tesla Price Target Is Utter Nonsense

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Few, if any, stocks have captivated Wall Street's and investors' attention quite like electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). While EVs have been widely discussed as the next evolution of the consumer auto market to reduce carbon emissions, it's Tesla that's (pardon the pun) led the charge.Among current S&P 500 components, Tesla is tough to top. Over the trailing-10-year period (as of April 24, 2023), Tesla stock has gained 4,680%, which outpaces the total return of the benchmark S&P 500, including dividends paid, by more than 4,450%!In some ways, this outperformance is warranted. Tesla is the first automaker in more than a half-century to build itself from the ground up to mass production. It's also produced three consecutive years of generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) profit. That's quite the feat, considering that the EV divisions of virtually all new and legacy automakers are bleeding red.Continue reading