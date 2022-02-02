|
02.02.2022 12:45:00
4 Reasons Industrial Real Estate Is Unstoppable in 2022
It may be 2022, but many of the forces that drove the economy in 2021 are still in the driver's seat. The long-term upward trend of e-commerce is stronger than ever. The supply chain that gets products from websites to consumers is still not performing well. Inflation is rising, and the Federal Reserve probably will soon raise interest rates.Luckily for us, there's an investment that may benefit from each of these forces -- specifically, industrial real estate, which includes properties such as warehouses, manufacturing facilities, and even marijuana growing facilities. Industrial REITs (real estate investment trusts) have already been one of the strongest performers since the pandemic started, returning over 57% through November 2021, according to Nareit. Three industrial REITs positioned to perform well in 2022 are: Americold Realty (NYSE: COLD), Prologis (NYSE: PLD), and Innovative Industrial Trust (NYSE: IIPR).Put on your hardhat and let's talk about industrial real estate.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!