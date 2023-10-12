|
12.10.2023 12:01:00
4 Reasons Investors Shouldn't Sell Amazon Stock Due to the FTC's Antitrust Lawsuit
Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have come under pressure over the past month, as the company is facing a looming risk due to an antitrust lawsuit filed recently by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The danger is that it may lead to a possible breakup of Amazon in order to improve the playing field for other competitors.While investors should not ignore the lawsuit's risks, here are four reasons why it's not a reason to sell your shares of the tech giant -- and why now may be even a good time to buy.As with any litigation, antitrust cases can take a considerable amount of time. Computer company IBM, for instance, was involved in a case that took 13 years. Although it may not take that long for this case to play out, it's an example of how long the process can take.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
