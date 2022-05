4 Reasons Pinterest Won't Attract a Buyout Like Twitter

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Elon Musk's planned takeover of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) for $44 billion recently stunned investors. It's unclear whether Musk can actually close that audacious deal, but some investors have already started speculating about other social media buyouts.At first glance, Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) seems to be an ideal takeover target. Its stock has plunged nearly 80% since hitting its all-time high last February, it's hovering just above its initial public offering (IPO) price of $19 from three years ago, and it trades at just 17 times this year's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).Image source: Pinterest.Continue reading