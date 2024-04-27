|
27.04.2024 17:12:00
4 Reasons Plug Power Is a "Sell" According to This Analyst
Analysts can't seem to agree on Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock. According to data compiled by FactSet, some analysts believe shares are worth $18 apiece, while others believe they're worth as little as $2. One of the biggest bears right now is Citigroup's Vikram Bagri, the analyst with a $2 price target. Why is Bagri so down on Plug Power stock? He recently listed four reasons he believes shares are a "sell." In a recent research note, Bagri downgraded Plug Power stock from "neutral" to "sell," lowering his price target from $3.25 to $2.00 per share. While he listed four separate reasons for the downgrade, most relate to the same issue: financing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
