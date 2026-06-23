Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.06.2026 17:51:50

4 Reasons Short Sellers Should Think Twice Before Betting Against SpaceX

SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) has taken investors on a wild ride since its public debut on June 12. The aerospace and AI company went public at $135 per share, and its stock started trading at $150 before soaring to a record high of $225.64 on June 16. But today, it trades at about $155.The market hype initially propelled SpaceX's stock to a record high, but it fizzled out as its early buyers flipped the stock for quick profits and its valuation hit meme-stock levels. At its peak, SpaceX's market cap reached $2.66 trillion, or 142 times its 2025 revenue of $18.7 billion. Image source: Getty Images.SpaceX's market cap has since dropped to $2.07 trillion, but it still trades at 111 times last year's sales. That high price-to-sales ratio might make it seem like an easy target for a short sale, but shorting this volatile stock right now could backfire for four simple reasons.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tesla

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Tesla

mehr Analysen
07:07 Tesla Neutral UBS AG
22.06.26 Tesla Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.06.26 Tesla Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.06.26 Tesla Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.05.26 Tesla Equal Weight Barclays Capital