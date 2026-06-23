Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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23.06.2026 17:51:50
4 Reasons Short Sellers Should Think Twice Before Betting Against SpaceX
SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) has taken investors on a wild ride since its public debut on June 12. The aerospace and AI company went public at $135 per share, and its stock started trading at $150 before soaring to a record high of $225.64 on June 16. But today, it trades at about $155.The market hype initially propelled SpaceX's stock to a record high, but it fizzled out as its early buyers flipped the stock for quick profits and its valuation hit meme-stock levels. At its peak, SpaceX's market cap reached $2.66 trillion, or 142 times its 2025 revenue of $18.7 billion. Image source: Getty Images.SpaceX's market cap has since dropped to $2.07 trillion, but it still trades at 111 times last year's sales. That high price-to-sales ratio might make it seem like an easy target for a short sale, but shorting this volatile stock right now could backfire for four simple reasons.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|07:07
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.06.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07:07
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.06.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|07:07
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.06.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26