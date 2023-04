4 Reasons to be Bullish on Norwegian Cruise Line Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After a difficult few years, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) looks to turn this ship around in 2023. The cruise operator anticipates adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) between $1.8 billion and $1.95 billion this year.While Norwegian sets sail for recovery, the stock still trades 78% below its pre-pandemic January 2020 high. Here's why I'm bullish on this cruise line stock.Thanks to strong onboard revenue generation and increased ticket prices, Norwegian Cruise Line drove fourth-quarter passenger revenue that surpassed 2019 levels by 24%. During the company's Q4 earnings call in February, CEO Frank Del Rio referred to onboard passenger revenue as "a bright spot." Continue reading