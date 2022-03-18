|
18.03.2022 16:08:10
4 Reasons to Buy Accenture, and 1 Reason to Sell
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) posted its second-quarter earnings report on March 17, easily beating analysts' expectations.The IT services company's revenue rose 24% year over year (28% in local currency terms) to $15.05 billion, which cleared analysts' estimates by $380 million. Its earnings per share (EPS) grew 25% on an adjusted basis to $2.54, which also exceeded Wall Street's expectations by $0.13.Does that earnings beat indicate it's safe to invest in Accenture? Let's review four reasons to buy the stock -- and one reason to sell it -- to find out.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Accenture plcmehr Nachrichten
|
16:08
|4 Reasons to Buy Accenture, and 1 Reason to Sell (MotleyFool)
|
16.03.22
|Ausblick: Accenture zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)