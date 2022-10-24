|
24.10.2022 12:46:00
4 Reasons to Buy ASML Stock, and 1 Reason to Sell
ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) posted its third-quarter earnings report on Oct. 19. The Dutch semiconductor equipment maker's revenue rose 10% year over year to 5.78 billion euros ($5.66 billion), but its net income dipped 2% to 1.70 billion euros ($1.66 billion) and its earnings grew by less than 1% to 4.29 euros ($4.20) per share.ASML's headline numbers were stable, but its stock was cut in half this year as investors fretted over the broader slowdown of the semiconductor sector and rising interest rates. But could ASML actually be a great long-term investment at these levels? Let's review four reasons to buy ASML -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to decide.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!