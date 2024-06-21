Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
21.06.2024 10:45:00

4 Reasons to Buy Berkshire Hathaway Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has generated massive gains for its investors over the past six decades. Warren Buffett bought his first shares of the struggling textile maker for his fund back in 1962 and took over the company in 1965. If you had also invested $1,000 in the company at the beginning of that fateful year, your investment would be worth $2.1 million today.Some investors might be reluctant to chase the stock after that historic run. But even as the market hovers near its all-time highs, I believe it's still a smart idea to buy Berkshire Hathaway's stock for four simple reasons.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Amehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Amehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B 382,70 -0,03% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A 574 500,00 0,52% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt geben am Freitag ab. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen