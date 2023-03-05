|
05.03.2023 13:10:00
4 Reasons to Buy Dollar General Stock Before It Reports Q4 Earnings
Dollar General (NYSE: DG) share prices are well down for the past few weeks, and not surprisingly so. In addition to so-so quarterly results from its discount-retailing peers, Dollar General itself posted relatively disappointing preliminary Q4 results late last month. Same-store sales growth likely rolled in closer to 5.7% for the three-month stretch ending in early February, versus the company's previous guidance for growth of between 6% and 7%.The stock's steep pullback, however, is ultimately a buying opportunity. And if you're going to capitalize on the opportunity, you might want to do so before the company posts its fourth-quarter numbers on Thursday, March 16. It's quite possible -- perhaps even likely -- the market will see Dollar General in a more bullish light by then. There are four key reasons this may end up being the case.Much like peers and rivals Target, Walmart, and Dollar Tree, Dollar General procured too much inventory last year in anticipation of a sales surge that never happened. End result? The retailer found itself sitting on more merchandise than it could effectively handle, with too much capital tied up in the wrong goods -- an opportunity cost.Continue reading
