4 Reasons to Buy Invesco QQQ Trust Like There's No Tomorrow

Some investors might not want to pick individual stocks for all or even some of their portfolios. This is where something like an exchange-traded fund (ETF) comes into the picture.While an ETF that tracks the S&P 500 might get a lot of the attention because it is a top benchmark for assessing how the stock market is doing, there's another ETF that investors need to consider that could potentially lead to stronger long-term returns. I'm talking about the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ).Here are four reasons why you should buy this ETF like there's no tomorrow.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel