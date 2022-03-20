|
4 Reasons to Buy JFrog and 1 Reason to Sell
JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) was one of the hottest software stocks of 2020. It went public in Sept. 2020 at $44 per share, and its shares opened at $71.27 before hitting the company's all-time high of $86.35 later that month.But today, JFrog's stock trades at about $25. Concerns about its slowing growth, high valuations, and lack of profits spooked the bulls, and the broader retreat from growth stocks exacerbated the pain.Should investors consider picking up some shares of this former highflier at a steep discount to its initial public offering (IPO) price? Let's review four reasons to buy JFrog -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to decide.Continue reading
