Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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01.10.2026 17:25:01
4 Reasons to Buy Meta Platforms Stock
After months of poor performance, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is finally bouncing back. Over the past four weeks, the company's shares have climbed 27%. The S&P 500 is slightly in the red over the same period. Still, Meta's shares remain down by about 1% over the past 12 months, and there may be more upside ahead for the tech giant. Let's consider four reasons why it's not too late to invest in Meta Platforms.
Image source: The Motley Fool.
One reason why Meta's stock has lagged broader equities in recent months is that the company has failed to convince many investors that its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy is sound. True, AI-related initiatives have helped the company improve its advertising business, but it continued to spend large sums on AI infrastructure, which is partly why its earnings and free cash flow declined in the second quarter.
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
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29.09.26
|dailyAktien: Meta Platforms – Bullische Überschneidung der EMAs (NewsTool)
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29.09.26
|dailyAktien: Meta Platforms – Bullische Überschneidung der EMAs (NewsTool)
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28.09.26
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 fällt zum Ende des Montagshandels zurück (finanzen.at)
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28.09.26
|Meta launches enterprise AI business seeking to cash in on vast spending (Financial Times)
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28.09.26
|Meta-Aktie rutscht ab: Konzern verliert vor Gericht gegen Cambridge-Analytica-Kläger (dpa-AFX)
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25.09.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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25.09.26
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 bewegt sich nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
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25.09.26
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 präsentiert sich am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|28.09.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.09.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.09.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.09.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.09.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.09.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.09.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.09.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.09.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.09.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.09.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.09.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.09.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|646,70
|0,20%
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