4 Reasons to Buy Meta Platforms Stock

After months of poor performance, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is finally bouncing back. Over the past four weeks, the company's shares have climbed 27%. The S&P 500 is slightly in the red over the same period. Still, Meta's shares remain down by about 1% over the past 12 months, and there may be more upside ahead for the tech giant. Let's consider four reasons why it's not too late to invest in Meta Platforms.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

One reason why Meta's stock has lagged broader equities in recent months is that the company has failed to convince many investors that its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy is sound. True, AI-related initiatives have helped the company improve its advertising business, but it continued to spend large sums on AI infrastructure, which is partly why its earnings and free cash flow declined in the second quarter.

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