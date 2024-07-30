|
30.07.2024 12:00:00
4 Reasons to Buy Meta Stock Before July 31
The Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) of today is a far cry from the simple website it was at the beginning. Today, the company owns a family of apps that mediate social interaction for billions of people worldwide.When was the last time you posted to Instagram? How about the last time you messaged someone on WhatsApp? Bought something on Facebook Marketplace? Meta is part of daily life for much of the world, and that makes it very valuable. It recently surpassed $1 trillion in market capitalization and is now the seventh-largest company in the world.The company achieved this after its stock soared more than 43% since this time last year. Now that's a big move, but I think it could go much further. Despite this run-up, Meta is still undervalued. With the company gearing up to release Q2 earnings on July 31, let's consider why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen
|07:39
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.07.24
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.07.24
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|16.07.24
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.06.24
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:39
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.07.24
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.07.24
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|16.07.24
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.06.24
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:39
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.07.24
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.07.24
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|16.07.24
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.06.24
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Halten
|DZ BANK
|27.10.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|467,70
|6,78%