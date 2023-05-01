|
01.05.2023 14:33:15
4 Reasons to Buy Mobileye Stock, and 4 Reasons to Sell
Mobileye Global's (NASDAQ: MBLY) stock plunged 16% on April 27 after it posted its first-quarter report. The automotive chipmaker's revenue rose 16% year over year to $458 million, which exceeded analysts' expectations by $1.2 million. Its adjusted net income dipped 4% to $115 million, or $0.14 per share, which also cleared the consensus forecast by $0.02.Those growth rates seem stable, so does Mobileye's post-earnings plunge represent a good buying opportunity for patient investors? To find out, let's weigh four reasons to buy Mobileye against four reasons to sell it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
