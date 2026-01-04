NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

04.01.2026 17:45:00

4 Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was one of the top stocks to own in 2025, marking the third straight year in which Nvidia outperformed the market. That's an impressive run, and I have no reason to doubt that Nvidia will continue that streak heading into 2026.Even after its 38% rise in 2025, I think Nvidia is still a top buy for 2026. I've got a handful of reasons why Nvidia is still a top buy now, and investors who don't have enough exposure to the top growth stock in the market should consider them as a reason to buy more.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
