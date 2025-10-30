Realty Income Aktie
WKN: 899744 / ISIN: US7561091049
|
30.10.2025 13:15:00
4 Reasons to Buy Realty Income Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
Whether you're a seasoned investor in real estate investment trusts (REITs) or if it's your first time diversifying into publicly traded, income generating, real estate opportunities, you're probably not here by accident. Realty Income (NYSE: O) is as close as you can get to being the standard cable of REIT investing.Why do so many people turn to Realty Income in order to get a taste of commercial real estate investing? What makes it stand out as a safe REIT in a marketplace with so many alternatives? You have come to the right place. I have several reasons for you to buy Realty Income stock like there's no tomorrow.There are dividend stocks, and then there's Realty Income. The commercial property landlord is one of a handful of REITs that distribute dividends monthly. It's a zero-game in theory. A quarterly payout is just divided into three monthly installments. However, it does come in handy if you're relying on dividends to cover monthly living expenses.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
