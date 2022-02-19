4 Reasons to Buy This Dividend Aristocrat Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The first seven weeks of this year have ushered in a return to volatility within the stock market. One way to navigate market volatility is buying S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years, which are referred to as Dividend Aristocrats.The fast-food Dividend Aristocrat McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) has held up better than the S&P 500 year to date. McDonald's stock has been down 6.5% while the S&P 500 has dropped 8.4% during that time. Let's dig into four reasons investors should consider the stock for their portfolio.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading