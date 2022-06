4 Reasons to Buy This Dividend Aristocrat Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors have had a lot to consider in recent years. When the pandemic emerged in early 2020, central banks and federal governments spent trillions of dollars to fight a possible economic collapse. This fueled a massive bull market across all asset classes. However, this spending and other geopolitical issues have stoked the flames of inflation, which is now at the forefront of investors' minds. Inflation causes uncertainty about the economy and can make for a tricky investment environment.As investors, one thing we can do is buy companies with pricing power and strong cash flows. Chubb (NYSE: CB), the global property & casualty insurer (P&C), is one company that fits the bill.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading