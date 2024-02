4 Reasons to Buy Uber Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

Ride-hailing outfit Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) has done it again: The company just reported another strong quarter of top and bottom-line growth for the fourth quarter of 2023. It's increasingly difficult to argue this industry pioneer's business model isn't viable.But fiscal viability isn't the same thing as being investment-worthy. Is this stock actually worth owning? For risk-tolerant investors who can stomach above-average volatility, Uber stock is worth buying, even after its recent ascent to record highs. Here are four reasons why.At its foundation, Uber Technologies helps people get from point A to point B. In many ways, it's comparable to a taxi service.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel