|
02.09.2024 13:20:00
4 Reasons to Buy Walmart Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
Are you considering taking on a new stake in Walmart (NYSE: WMT) but are intimidated by the stock's recent run-up to record highs? It's not an unreasonable concern. It's almost always better to buy good stocks at a discount rather than a premium if you can.This is one of these cases, however, where waiting for a better price could end up costing you more than it saves. Walmart shares are marching forward because the retailer is firing on all cylinders, and that's not likely to stop anytime soon.If you're wondering specifically why the world's biggest retailer makes for such a great investment right now, though, here are the top four reasons.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten
|
30.08.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: So performt der Dow Jones aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
29.08.24
|Freundlicher Handel: So entwickelt sich der Dow Jones nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
29.08.24
|NYSE-Handel: So performt der Dow Jones am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
28.08.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Walmart-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Walmart von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
25.08.24
|Walmart Mexico accelerates digital overhaul of retail giant under new boss (Financial Times)
|
23.08.24
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones nachmittags in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
23.08.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones legt am Freitagmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
22.08.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones gibt zum Handelsende nach (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen
|16.08.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.08.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.08.24
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.08.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|15.08.24
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.08.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.08.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.08.24
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.08.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|15.08.24
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.08.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.08.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.08.24
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.08.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|15.08.24
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.05.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.05.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.02.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.02.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.23
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|70,27
|-0,14%
|Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
|5 540,00
|0,91%