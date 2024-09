4 Reasons to Buy Walmart Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

Are you considering taking on a new stake in Walmart (NYSE: WMT) but are intimidated by the stock's recent run-up to record highs? It's not an unreasonable concern. It's almost always better to buy good stocks at a discount rather than a premium if you can.This is one of these cases, however, where waiting for a better price could end up costing you more than it saves. Walmart shares are marching forward because the retailer is firing on all cylinders, and that's not likely to stop anytime soon.If you're wondering specifically why the world's biggest retailer makes for such a great investment right now, though, here are the top four reasons.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool