|
21.03.2024 09:00:00
4 Reasons to Buy Walt Disney Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
The past three years have been challenging ones for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). Ditto for shareholders; the stock's still down more than 40% from its early 2021 peak.Blame the COVID-19 pandemic, mostly. The contagion reshaped the entertainment industry landscape by accelerating the growth of competing streaming services while at the same time permanently damaging the theatrical film business. Like most of its peers, Disney wasn't ready for the rapid change.Time eventually heals all wounds though. Now three years into the shakeup -- and with a veteran CEO back at the helm -- there's a light shining at the end of the tunnel. Walt Disney can be fixed, and the turnaround is already making progress.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten
|
20.03.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones bewegt sich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
18.03.24
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones letztendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
18.03.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
18.03.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
18.03.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Walt Disney-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Walt Disney-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
18.03.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
14.03.24
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones legt mittags den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
14.03.24
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones zeigt sich zum Start des Donnerstagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)