18.06.2024 13:00:00
4 Reasons to Buy Walt Disney Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
The past three years have been tough for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS). Ditto for shareholders. After soaring during the first half of the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney stock has been upended by a combination of rising costs, waning interest in theatrical films, the ongoing demise of cable TV, and an activist investor.End result? Walt Disney shares are priced at half of their peak reached in early 2021, and falling again. Experienced investors, of course, know such dips are buying opportunities. This one is no exception. Although Disney stock may or may not have reached its ultimate low yet, it's likely nearer one than not.Oh, there's still plenty of risk here, to be sure. The media and entertainment company's turnaround is a work in progress, and it's not exactly clear when Disney will fully shrug off its challenges. But its four most-serious stumbling blocks are finally being moved out of its path. Here in no particular order:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
