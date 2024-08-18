|
18.08.2024 11:04:00
4 Reasons to Follow Warren Buffett and Sell Apple Stock
Investing guru Warren Buffett recently sold nearly half his stake in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in the second quarter. Despite selling the stock for three straight quarters, the Oracle of Omaha indicated that the iPhone maker will likely remain a core holding for Berkshire Hathaway. That said, lets look at four reasons why investors should follow Buffett and lighten up their Apple holdings.During the U.S. government's antitrust case against Alphabet, it was revealed that Apple was getting a hefty sum of money to allow Google to be the default search engine on its devices. As the partnership evolved over the years, Apple was able to negotiate a deal to get 36% of the revenue from searches through its Safari browser. In 2022, that came out to be more than $20 billion. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
