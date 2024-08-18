18.08.2024 11:04:00

4 Reasons to Follow Warren Buffett and Sell Apple Stock

Investing guru Warren Buffett recently sold nearly half his stake in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in the second quarter. Despite selling the stock for three straight quarters, the Oracle of Omaha indicated that the iPhone maker will likely remain a core holding for Berkshire Hathaway. That said, lets look at four reasons why investors should follow Buffett and lighten up their Apple holdings.During the U.S. government's antitrust case against Alphabet, it was revealed that Apple was getting a hefty sum of money to allow Google to be the default search engine on its devices. As the partnership evolved over the years, Apple was able to negotiate a deal to get 36% of the revenue from searches through its Safari browser. In 2022, that came out to be more than $20 billion. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

06.08.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.08.24 Apple Halten DZ BANK
02.08.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
02.08.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.08.24 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 205,05 0,07% Apple Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht mit knappen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street schließlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag etwas fester. Die asiatischen Märkte legten vor dem Wochenende zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen