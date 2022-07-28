4 Reasons to Own Meta Platforms Stock After Earnings

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's video focuses on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and a closer look at some bullish points from its recent earnings call. Management mentioned that the investment in artificial intelligence seems to be paying off and increasing user time on its platforms. The company is also improving its ability to obtain first-party data. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the premarket prices of July 28, 2022. The video was published on July 28, 2022.Continue reading