4 Reasons to Stay Far Away From Tilray Brands Stock

Regardless of whether you're willing to take on risk or not and whether you're willing to be patient and hold a stock for years, top Canadian cannabis retailer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) just isn't a company worth taking a chance on.It has been an underperformer, and there's little reason to expect that will change anytime soon. Tilray's latest earnings results only solidify why this is an all-around bad buy. These are four reasons investors should avoid the stock right now.Tilray reported its third-quarter earnings this month, and its net loss for the period ending Feb. 28 was a mammoth $1.2 billion. Much of that was due to several impairment charges, which totaled over $1.1 billion. The impairment charges were related to various assets, including goodwill. And with Tilray still carrying more than $2 billion on its books relating to goodwill, there's room for more potential impairment charges in the future. And as bad as Tilray's bottom line was this past quarter, there could still be worse ones to come.Continue reading