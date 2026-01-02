The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
02.01.2026 14:17:00
4 Reasons Why Nvidia Can Beat the Market Again in 2026
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shareholders had their ups and downs in 2025, but -- like most of the past few years -- it was worth it by the time the ball dropped. Nvidia stock rose 39% last year, more than doubling the market's return.Is 2026 the year that Nvidia's gravity finally meets its match? I don't think so. Let's go over some of the reasons why I believe the world's most valuable company by market cap will continue to outpace the general market returns in the year ahead.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Market Limited Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
18.11.25
|How much of the market is AI? (Financial Times)
|
06.11.25
|‘Best way to describe the market is bonkers’ (Financial Times)
|
30.10.25
|What’s the market pricing for US inflation? (Financial Times)
|
24.10.25
|The market-defying appeal of assumable mortgages (Financial Times)
|
21.10.25