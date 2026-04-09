NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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09.04.2026 22:20:00
4 Reasons Why Nvidia Is the Best AI Stock to Buy in 2026
There are thousands of stocks listed on the U.S. exchanges, ranging from some of the best investments in the world to companies that could go belly up any day now. However, I think some of the best investments investors can make right now are in the artificial intelligence (AI) realm. The market isn't all that bullish on stocks in this sector at the moment, yet there's likely to be a ton of growth in it over the next few years.While there are several great AI stocks, I think most people would have a hard time arguing against Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) as the best one to invest in. It is the clear market leader in designing AI computing chips, and it's well positioned to capitalize on all of the innovations in the space.Here are the four chief reasons why I think it's one of the best buys in the entire stock market, not just the AI space.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
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09.04.26
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich in Grün (finanzen.at)
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09.04.26
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ Composite beendet den Donnerstagshandel im Plus (finanzen.at)
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09.04.26
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|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100-Börsianer greifen nachmittags zu (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|19.03.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|17.03.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.03.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|17.03.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.03.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|17.03.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.03.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.11.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|157,02
|-0,05%