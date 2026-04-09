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NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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09.04.2026 22:20:00

4 Reasons Why Nvidia Is the Best AI Stock to Buy in 2026

There are thousands of stocks listed on the U.S. exchanges, ranging from some of the best investments in the world to companies that could go belly up any day now. However, I think some of the best investments investors can make right now are in the artificial intelligence (AI) realm. The market isn't all that bullish on stocks in this sector at the moment, yet there's likely to be a ton of growth in it over the next few years.While there are several great AI stocks, I think most people would have a hard time arguing against Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) as the best one to invest in. It is the clear market leader in designing AI computing chips, and it's well positioned to capitalize on all of the innovations in the space.Here are the four chief reasons why I think it's one of the best buys in the entire stock market, not just the AI space.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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