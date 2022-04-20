4 Reasons Why This Resilient Business Could Crush the Market Over the Long Run

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors are turning over every stone to look for great bargains that can withstand today's uncertain market conditions. As it happens many times, things that we're frantically looking for are hiding in plain sight.Such is the case with Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU), a premium athletic apparel company. Many worry that the much speculated recession might throw a wrench into the company's progress, but here are four reasons why investing in Lululemon now should handsomely reward investors in the long run.Lululemon's journey -- from opening its first store in 1998 out of a small yoga studio in Vancouver, Canada, to becoming a prominent global brand -- is quite astonishing. The company not only survived the ruthless competition in a highly competitive apparel industry, but it has produced market-crushing returns for its investors since going public in 2007. Continue reading