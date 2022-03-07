|
4 Red Flags for Zoom Video Communications' Future
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on Feb. 28. The video conferencing software company's revenue rose 21% year-over-year to $1.07 billion, beating analysts' estimates by $30 million. Its adjusted net income grew 8% to $394 million, or $1.29 per share, which also exceeded analysts' expectations by $0.22.Those headline numbers looked decent, but analysts had also set the bar fairly low to account for Zoom's decelerating growth in a post-lockdown world. As a result, Zoom's stock dipped after the report and remains nearly 80% below its all-time high of $568.34 per share, which it hit in Oct. 2020.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
