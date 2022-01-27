|
27.01.2022 13:50:00
4 REITS on the Verge of Becoming Dividend Achievers
There are milestones on Wall Street that help to separate the strong companies from weaker ones. A big achievement is increasing annual dividends for 10 consecutive years, which puts a company onto the aptly named Dividend Achievers list.These four real estate investment trusts (REITs) could make that list in 2022. Here's a quick look at each of them.First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE: FR) owns about 425 or so industrial properties. The REIT is focused on a hot sector right now, given the growth in online shopping, because it specifically targets distribution and other supply chain-related assets.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!