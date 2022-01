4 REITS on the Verge of Becoming Dividend Achievers

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are milestones on Wall Street that help to separate the strong companies from weaker ones. A big achievement is increasing annual dividends for 10 consecutive years, which puts a company onto the aptly named Dividend Achievers list.These four real estate investment trusts (REITs) could make that list in 2022. Here's a quick look at each of them.First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE: FR) owns about 425 or so industrial properties. The REIT is focused on a hot sector right now, given the growth in online shopping, because it specifically targets distribution and other supply chain-related assets.Continue reading