4 Second-to-None Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Wake of the Nasdaq Bear Market Dip

When examined over multiple decades, Wall Street has an exceptional track record of making patient investors richer. But over shorter timelines, forecasting directional moves in the major indexes is a coin toss.Since this decade began, the major stock indexes have swung between bear and bull markets, with the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) enduring the wildest moves. After gaining 21% in 2021, the widely followed Nasdaq shed 33% during the 2022 bear market. This year, it has surged 26% as of Oct. 4.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel