16.10.2026 16:43:00

4 Set-and-Forget ETFs Built to Reward Patient Investors

Investors spend a lot of time picking out stocks and ETFs to own now. The market and the media focus on the latest economic numbers, earnings reports, or signals.

In reality, your overall asset allocation explains more of your portfolio's returns and risk profile. You can complicate things by owning a half-dozen different funds with different target markets or themes. But the odds are good that you can achieve pretty similar returns over the long term by buying the S&P 500 and letting it grow over time.

That usually saves you a lot of headaches. There's no need to trade your brokerage account or watch the news every day. Just buy, hold, and let the U.S. economy do the work for you. If you're patient and have a long-term focus, these four ETFs can help you become wealthy.

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