|
03.10.2019 15:03:00
4 Signs Your Water Treatment System Needs Upgrading
Culligan International Offers Trade-in Discount on New Technology
ROSEMONT, Ill., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than four out of ten Americans use home water treatment units*, and while these units can last for years, today's technology advancements allow systems to better address changes in water quality, provide more efficiency and are more cost effective. Culligan International, a world leader in the treatment of water, aims to educate homeowners on how to determine when to upgrade their water treatment system and is offering customers a chance to trade-in old, noisy and inefficient units with its Wanted Dead or Alive promotion.
All water treatment units require maintenance, with most manufacturers providing recommendations for upkeep and replacement. While these recommendations serve as a good baseline, Culligan suggests homeowners look for these signs that their water treatment units may need upgrading:
"Culligan has been solving water issues in the home for more than 80 years, and we've seen first-hand how advancement in technology has improved water quality," said Larry Holzman, Sr. Vice President of NA Franchise, Culligan International. "If your home is ready for an upgrade, today's water treatment systems offer a variety of solutions that are more efficient and cost-effective than ever."
Now through October 31, Culligan's Wanted Dead or Alive promotion is offering homeowners the opportunity to trade in their water softeners or whole home filters to receive up to a $500 reward towards a new water treatment system. New Culligan High Efficiency Models provide 46% reduced operating costs, savings on salt usage and overall better quality water. For more information about this offer, Culligan water treatment products or to find your local Culligan representative visit www.culligan.com.
About Culligan International
Founded in 1936 by Emmett Culligan, Culligan International is a world leader in delivering water solutions that will improve the lives of their customers. The company offers some of the most technologically advanced, state-of-the-art water filtration products. Culligan's products include water softeners, drinking water systems, whole-house systems and solutions for business. Culligan's network of franchise dealers is the largest in the world, with over 800 dealers in 90 countries. Many Culligan dealers have valuable equity in their communities as multigenerational family owners of their franchises. For more information visit: www.culligan.com.
*According to the Water Quality Association (WQA)
Media Inquiries
Sandy Sapp
Cheryl Georgas
Culligan International
L.C. Williams & Associates
sandy.sapp@culligan.com
cgeorgas@lcwa.com
847.430.1423
312.565.4614
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4-signs-your-water-treatment-system-needs-upgrading-300930060.html
SOURCE Culligan International
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street vorbörslich kaum bewegt -- ATX fällt weiter -- DAX im Feiertag -- Asiens Börsen im Minus
Am heimischen Markt geht es am Donnerstag weiterhin bergab. In Deutschland pausiert der Handel feiertagsbedingt. In den USA lässt sich vor Handelsstart kaum Bewegung ausmachen. Während in Japan und Hongkong am Donnerstag Abgaben ausgewiesen werden, findet in China weiterhin feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt.