4 Simple Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

When you're trying to start investing in stocks, it can be difficult to know where to begin building your portfolio. There are thousands of public companies out there that do so many different things. Some operate using complex business models that seem to require a Ph.D. to understand, while others have operations that seem simple enough for anyone to grasp. Those uncomplicated companies can often make some of the best investments because they deliver steady growth and income. With that in mind, here are four simple companies that would be great stock picks for anyone who has $1,000 they want to invest right now .Realty Income (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns free-standing commercial buildings, which it primarily leases to companies in the retail and industrial sectors. The REIT has a super-simple business model. It buys these properties and leases them back to their tenants under long-term agreements. Those leases supply it with stable rental income.Continue reading