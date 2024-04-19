|
19.04.2024 12:23:00
4 SPACs That Actually Turned Out to Be Solid Businesses
There were hundreds of SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) IPOs in 2020 and 2021, and to be sure, most of them did not turn out well. Many such companies have declared bankruptcy, and even some that haven't are trading for pennies. On the other hand, some still look like promising investments, and here are four of them.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of April 17, 2024. The video was published on April 18, 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!