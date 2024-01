4 Spectacular Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Wake of the Nasdaq Bear-Market Dip

It's been a wild four years for Wall Street. Since the decade began, all three major stock indexes have oscillated between bear and bull markets in successive years. These swings have been especially noticeable for the growth stock-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC).In 2022, the Nasdaq Composite shed a third of its value and was, by far, the worst-performing major index. Last year, its 43% gain topped the charts. But in spite of this gain, the Nasdaq Composite is the only major stock index that's yet to reach a new all-time high. In the wake of the 2022 bear market, it remains 4% below its November 2021 record close.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel