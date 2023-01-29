4 Splendid Dividend Stocks Yielding 4% (or More) to Buy While They're Still on Sale

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Most investors probably want to forget about 2022. Stocks sold off sharply as the Federal Reserve boosted interest rates to tame inflation.There is a silver lining to last year's sell-off: Dividend yields are much higher. Several high-quality dividend stocks now offer yields above 4%, including Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI), Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE: CHCT), Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). All four look like great buys right now. However, investors should act fast since their share prices have already started to recover.Shares of Crown Castle have tumbled 30% since the stock market peaked in early 2022. While that's an improvement from its bottom -- shares were down nearly 45% at one point -- the sell-off has pushed the infrastructure REIT's dividend yield to an attractive 4.3%. That's more than double the 1.7% dividend yield on an S&P 500 index fund. Continue reading