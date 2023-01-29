|
4 Splendid Dividend Stocks Yielding 4% (or More) to Buy While They're Still on Sale
Most investors probably want to forget about 2022. Stocks sold off sharply as the Federal Reserve boosted interest rates to tame inflation.There is a silver lining to last year's sell-off: Dividend yields are much higher. Several high-quality dividend stocks now offer yields above 4%, including Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI), Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE: CHCT), Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). All four look like great buys right now. However, investors should act fast since their share prices have already started to recover.Shares of Crown Castle have tumbled 30% since the stock market peaked in early 2022. While that's an improvement from its bottom -- shares were down nearly 45% at one point -- the sell-off has pushed the infrastructure REIT's dividend yield to an attractive 4.3%. That's more than double the 1.7% dividend yield on an S&P 500 index fund. Continue reading
