4 Steps to Take if You're Struggling With Medicare Expenses

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many people assume that once they retire, their living costs will drop substantially. Now some of the bills you face during your working years might shrink once retirement begins. You won't have to keep paying to commute to a job, for example, if you don't have a job. And if you manage to pay off your home before leaving the workforce, you won't have a mortgage to contend with .But one expense that might increase on you during retirement is healthcare. And even with a decent-sized nest egg and Social Security benefits, you might struggle to keep up with your costs once you start getting coverage through Medicare.It's actually a big misconception that healthcare under Medicare is cheap and affordable. In many cases, it's the opposite, especially when you account for your various premium costs, copays, and other out-of-pocket expenses. If you're having a hard time managing your Medicare expenses, here are some steps to take.Continue reading