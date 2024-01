4 Stocks I'm Going "All In" on in 2024

Sometimes, the market gives investors once-in-a-lifetime buying opportunities. While there aren't as many of those available right now due to the market nearing all-time highs, there are a few stocks I see myself going "all in" on in 2024.So, what are these stocks? Read on to find out.Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a stock I'm excited about in 2024. While the third quarter was a high note for many of Amazon's business segments, its Amazon Web Services cloud computing business reported a ho-hum quarter. However, management noted that some of the headwinds are beginning to die down while new workloads are coming online. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel