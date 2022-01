4 Stocks on My Radar During This Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's video focuses on the following four stocks I am keeping my eyes on this week: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC). Here are some highlights from the video. Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis. *Stock prices used were the premarket prices of Jan. 24, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 24, 2022.Continue reading