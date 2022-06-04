4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are plenty of stocks in the market capable of producing excellent long-term returns, especially after the recent market downturn. However, finding stocks that are excellent fits for your retirement portfolio that can quintuple your money while still allowing you to sleep soundly at night in the meantime is another matter.Of course, everyone's retirement timetable is different. If you plan on retiring in 30 years, it is considerably easier to turn $100,000 into $500,000 than if you plan to retire in a decade. So, for the purposes of this discussion, we'll use a 20-year time horizon, but the numbers here are somewhat arbitrary. In other words, these are four stocks (all of which I own in my retirement accounts) that are great additions to your retirement portfolio no matter when you buy or how long your retirement time horizon is.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading