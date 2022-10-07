4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Most investors would like to see their stock portfolio grow significantly, especially if they have quite a few years left until retirement. Moreover, savvy investors would search for such growth without the associated risks involved with investing in speculative stocks. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), and Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) all show solid potential to grow your investments significantly. While these businesses don't promise overnight riches, they also don't carry significant risks usually associated with growth stocks. Still, all of them have the potential to grow five times their current sizes in the years to come. That's because these companies already have profitable bases that benefit from long-term trends that allow them to branch out with new ways to drive revenue and profitability.Continue reading