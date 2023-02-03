4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A brutal bear market may have put some investors off stocks. The emotional pain of seeing one's assets lose considerable value was undoubtedly too much for some investors to bear.However, the silver lining in that decline is that many stocks sell for a significant discount, making it easier to turn $100,000 into $500,000 by retirement. Knowing this, investors may want to consider taking advantage of discounted prices in stocks such as MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP).MercadoLibre will likely drive returns because it is the definition of resiliency. The Latin American conglomerate thrives specifically because of the challenges in its region. It began as an ecosystem to help merchants conduct online commerce, but it may have become better known for solving other problems for online sellers and customers.Continue reading